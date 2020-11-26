STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Muraleedharan, K Sudhakaran trains his guns on Mullappally

Published: 26th November 2020 05:28 AM

Mullappally Ramachandran

Kerala Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran ( File | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan expressed his strong displeasure against the KPCC leadership on the LSG poll candidature, K Sudhakaran, MP, has also come out in the open. They alleged that KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran had not held consultations with them before taking a final decision.

Sudhakaran has challenged the KPCC leadership by claiming that only the local DCC leadership is aware of who would fit the bill as the best candidate. The three wards which have become controversial are Irikkoor block in Kannur, Thiruvangad ward in Thalassery and Kandakassery in Payyavoor. Sudhakaran alleged that the KPCC leadership had not taken the DCC leadership into confidence before coming up with its candidates. Sudhakaran told TNIE that KPCC leadership is not aware of the winnability of local candidates.

“The three candidates announced earlier by the Kannur DCC will be the official candidates in these wards. It was the unsuccessful seat aspirants who approached the state leadership. I have managed to resolve the issue after convincing the KPCC leadership,” said Sudhakaran.

Right from day one there has been bickering within the local leadership in Kannur where the group leaders had a hard time zeroing in on appropriate candidates. This led the seat aspirants who were unsuccessful in getting tickets to approach the KPCC leadership. Much to the displeasure of the Kannur DCC leadership, KPCC Mullappally Ramachandran allegedly gave seats to the complainants.

Though this time the respective DCCs had put up their best candidates’ list where KPCC leadership had not interfered much, still there are complaints coming from Thrissur, Vadakara and Kannur. 

