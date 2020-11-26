Chennithala calls for removal of helicopter installation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala demanded Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to undo the “uncultured” decision by Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran to allow a decommissioned helicopter to be displayed near the Jalakanyaka statue at Shankhumukham.He was speaking after releasing ‘Anchu Asleelakadhakal’ (Five Sleaze Stories), a book written by Babu Kuzhimattom, at a function in front of the sculpture on Wednesday.

The function doubled-up as a platform to raise objection against the Tourism department for installing a decommissioned helicopter near the much-acclaimed statue completed by the celebrated sculptor Kanayi Kunhiraman.“The action by Kadakampally Surendran has caused shame to cultural Kerala. The chief minister should take initiative to undo it,” said Chennithala.

Kanayi Kunhiraman who received the first copy of the book said he was deeply saddened by the cruelty of the government towards his work which he had dedicated to the state. According to him, the sculpture and the book did not promote sleaze. Instead it tried to purify the human minds, Kanayi said.

Babu Kuzhimattom said he would join other cultural personalities in continuing the stir till the Tourism department corrected its mistakes. The MI8 helicopter was installed in June this year by the Air Force with the aim of encouraging the youth to join the force.

However those gathered said it altered the landscape and visibility of the statue. Writers M Rajeev Kumar, Vinu Abraham, Sunil C E, Ansar Varnana, V S Ajith Kumar, Sathish Kovalam, M R Thampan, Vilakudi Rajendran and Sudarshan Karthikapally spoke at the function.