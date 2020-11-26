KSRTC garages to get makeover, open doors to other vehicles

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to explore the less-travelled routes to increase efficiency and generate revenue, the KSRTC has decided to make its workshops look smarter so as to open doors to cater to other vehicles. As a first step, plan fund will be utilised to spruce up its workshops in all the 14 districts. These workshops will soon catch your attention with attractive paints, bring in pneumatic tools (a kind of power tool), better roofing and flooring, waste management system, better toilet facilities etc.

In the central workshop and four regional workshops more sophisticated equipment will be installed. KSRTC has entrusted Hindustan Life Care Ltd for preparing the design, estimate and supervision of modernising the workshops and garages. “At present, the workshops are in a sorry state of affairs with years of neglect though all of them have large space and unmatched location advantage. It can be utilised to carry out the work for other vehicle owners and earn revenue out of it,” said a source.

According to him, the KSRTC can take up the annual maintenance contract for the vehicles owned by various institutions or it can entrust the manufacturer to run the workshop to service all vehicles, including that of KSRTC.

The workshops, especially the Central Workshop at Pappanamcode, used to build thousands of bus bodies. But it has stopped the work after the Automotive Research Association of India came up with stringent clauses for approval since 2017. Though the Central Workshop received the approval, the KSRTC decided to outsource the work which was economically viable.

During the LDF government’s time, the bodies for 101 buses were made at a private bus body maker based in Kottayam. KSRTC has also resorted to either lease buses or enter into deals with bus manufacturers to outsource the bus body building and annual maintenance. The pandemic has also resulted in accelerating the modernisation plans. “We have enough staff to maintain 5,300 buses in the fleet. But we are not utilising them as around 2,000 buses are operational and the situation is likely to continue for some more time,” said the source.

The mechanical section has around 625 excess staff even after retrenching the temporary workers. Recently, the staff in the mechanical section were given the choice to opt for crew position based on their qualification.

The Sushil Khanna report on modernising KSRTC was critical of the low efficiency of the workshops.

“Inefficiency of workshops has a role in the poor fleet utilisation in KSRTC compared to other RTCs. Obsolete technology and poor inventory management were some of the reasons for low productivity that led to 15 per cent of the buses to remain off road,” said the report.