Poll campaign will generate 501 tonnes of waste in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A startling statistics has been released by the Haritha Keralam Mission with regard to the waste generation due to local body poll campaign in the district. According to a study, around 501 tonnes of waste is expected to be generated.

District Collector Navjot Khosa urged candidates and campaign managers to ensure use of eco-friendly products. As many as 6,402 candidates are contesting in LSG polls from 89 different local self-government bodies.

According to Haritha Keralam Mission, 154 tonnes of waste will be generated with the use of disposable items for making hoardings. Decoration items and flags are estimated to be around 120 tonnes. The remaining 117 tonnes is expected from other disposable items including covers and cups. The estimate does not consider the waste generated on election day.