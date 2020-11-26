Unicorn India invests in radio startup

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala-based technology-driven startup Inntot, that aims to provide cost-effective and high-quality digital media broadcast receiver solutions worldwide has raised an undisclosed amount from the second round of investments from Unicorn India Ventures.

Unicorn India had first seeded the company in 2018. The company plans to use the funds to procure highly sophisticated digital radio test equipment required for RF and timing performance testing of digital radio broadcast receiver standards such as DRM, DAB/DAB+, HD-Radio, and CDR. Inntot was founded in 2014 by Prasanth Thankappan, CTO, and Rajith Nair, CEO.

The current Digital Radio Broadcast receiver solutions in the market require dedicated chips that are costly and are used to perform complex operations.