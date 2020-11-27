Action against ASI for misbehaving with man

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An ASI of Neyyar dam station has been transferred for misbehaving with a complainant and his daughter. The action was taken by Rural SP B Asokan after visuals came out revealing ASI Gopakumar misbehaving with a man after he filed a complaint that his elder daughter was missing.

According to SP, the complainant had shot the visuals with his mobile phone when the ASI started a heated argument with him. The SP said the complainant’s elder daughter had eloped with a person and she returned home on the same day.

However, her father was emotional and had an argument with the ASI. This led to a war of words and the complainant shot it using his mobile phone. Gopakumar has been transferred to the camp at Idukki as part of punishment, the SP said.