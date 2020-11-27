STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Akkulam-Kollam waterway to be navigable soon

Efforts are in full swing to make the Akkulam-Kollam waterway, one of the projects in the 100 days programme of the state government, navigable soon.

Published: 27th November 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Reconstruction work of Kallupalam, Kollam across the TS canal progressing, so as to make the Akkulam-Kollam waterway navigable

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Efforts are in full swing to make the Akkulam-Kollam waterway, one of the projects in the 100 days programme of the state government, navigable soon. A joint inspection was carried out jointly by officers of the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department and Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL) recently to review the progress of work being done on the stretch. 

A senior official associated with the project said that the Akkulam-Kollam waterway would become navigable by January and will be inaugurated ahead of the assembly elections. As per the actual plan, the project was supposed to be inaugurated by December. “The joint inspection was held to find out the impediments along the stretch and resolve them in a time-bound manner. We are expecting the inauguration to happen in the third week of January. Around 11 kilometres till Kadinamkulam were found to be devoid of any obstructions,” said the official, adding that the trial run of the solar boat would also take place soon.

Meanwhile, KWIL, the joint SPV of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) and the state government, has brought in an agency to de silt and deepen the stretch. The project submitted by KWIL is yet to be approved by KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board).  

“The work is progressing fast. We have revised the DPR as per KIIFB’s demand and we hope they will clear the project in the next board meeting scheduled to be held on December 20. The project aims to de silt and clean the canal. Pollution abatement measures and beautification of canal banks are also in the pipeline,” said the official. 

Meanwhile, efforts are on to remove the obstructions at Karikkakom and extend the cleaning till Kovalam. “In the first phase, we will be making the stretch from Kovalam to Vallakadavu navigable. Cleaning and widening activities will be taken up once the stretch is clear. The obstructions under the bridges are a major issue,” the official said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp