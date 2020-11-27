Akkulam-Kollam waterway to be navigable soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Efforts are in full swing to make the Akkulam-Kollam waterway, one of the projects in the 100 days programme of the state government, navigable soon. A joint inspection was carried out jointly by officers of the Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department and Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Ltd (KWIL) recently to review the progress of work being done on the stretch.

A senior official associated with the project said that the Akkulam-Kollam waterway would become navigable by January and will be inaugurated ahead of the assembly elections. As per the actual plan, the project was supposed to be inaugurated by December. “The joint inspection was held to find out the impediments along the stretch and resolve them in a time-bound manner. We are expecting the inauguration to happen in the third week of January. Around 11 kilometres till Kadinamkulam were found to be devoid of any obstructions,” said the official, adding that the trial run of the solar boat would also take place soon.

Meanwhile, KWIL, the joint SPV of Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) and the state government, has brought in an agency to de silt and deepen the stretch. The project submitted by KWIL is yet to be approved by KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board).

“The work is progressing fast. We have revised the DPR as per KIIFB’s demand and we hope they will clear the project in the next board meeting scheduled to be held on December 20. The project aims to de silt and clean the canal. Pollution abatement measures and beautification of canal banks are also in the pipeline,” said the official.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to remove the obstructions at Karikkakom and extend the cleaning till Kovalam. “In the first phase, we will be making the stretch from Kovalam to Vallakadavu navigable. Cleaning and widening activities will be taken up once the stretch is clear. The obstructions under the bridges are a major issue,” the official said.