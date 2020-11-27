STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Check-up for other ailments alongside Covid-19 test soon in Thiruvananthapuram

Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram district remained around 400-500 with 457 testing positive.

covid testing at schools, Tirupati

A medical staff collecting swab samples. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health department is now planning to conduct tests for other ailments also during the Covid check-ups. With a prospective threat of malaria infection with migrant labourers as carriers and hepatitis cases locally, the health department aims to diagnose other ailments along with Covid tests.

“With the Covid burden now low, we can’t go the way we were doing tests earlier. Our focus should go to other diseases also. We plan to do other tests alongside Covid tests in the immediate future and it would be a better use of our human resources too,” said a top official with the health department.

Meanwhile, Covid cases in the district remained around 400-500 with 457 testing positive on Thursday. 

The active cases in the district have now gone down to 4,496. 

Two deaths were reported on the day. Lulabath,56, from Kochuthodu and Sukumaran Nair,81, from Vattiyoorkavu are the deceased.

As many as 1,635 people were newly put under observation in the district on the day while a total of 26,867 people are now under Covid observation with 121 of them in quarantine centres. As many as 488 recoveries were also reported from the district. 

Among the total cases, 310 were through local transmission among which six are health workers.

Malaria screening at Thampanoor station

The district administration will set up a malaria screening facility at the Thampanoor railway station. 
The facility will screen migrant labourers who have started returning after the increased relaxation in restrictions imposed during the lockdown period.

Others can also utilise the facility, given the spread of malaria in other states. While the state has reported only nine malaria cases so far this year, the spread in states where the labourers are coming from has sparked concern. 

That led to the decision to set up the screening centre with finances drawn from the Migrant Workers’ Welfare Fund.

Blood samples of the travellers will be collected and if diagnosed with malaria, they will be provided sufficient medical care. 

The state health department has purchased rapid test kits to detect malaria and they will be made available at the facility. Over 16,000 migrant labourers are estimated to have reached the state after the lockdown period.

