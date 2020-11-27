STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Covid points to interlinking of different disciplines’

The Covid-19 pandemic has woken the world up to the interconnections of different disciplines in understanding nature and disease, eminent scientist P Balaram has said.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Covid-19 pandemic has woken the world up to the interconnections of different disciplines in understanding nature and disease, eminent scientist P Balaram has said.Delivering a lecture on ‘Chemistry, Biology and the Unity of Nature’ via videoconference as part of the foundation day of the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB) here recently, he said, “Some reflections on the roles of chemistry and biology in shaping nature may allow us to introspect on the course of human history and attempt to understand why the world is the way it is.

“Understanding coronavirus, for instance, needs both biology and chemistry. All organisms emit chemical signals. Human beings are the exceptions who communicate using sound and language. Why is there so much chemical diversity in biology? This understanding of the relationship between chemistry and biology is central to the success of all Indian institutions working on biochemistry and biology.” 

According to him, if one wants to understand biology properly and how organisms grow, mutate and respond, one should have an understanding of the chemical processes taking place. “Science is a deeply humbling subject. Any attempt to understand even the smallest of nature’s creations can be deeply humbling,” he said.

Emphasising the interconnections of various domains of knowledge, he said: “There are two fields  that have taken centre stage now -- IT  and biotechnology. But when you look at these, you find that both these fields have their roots in fundamental science.”The event was presided over by RGCB director Dr Chandrabhas Narayana.

