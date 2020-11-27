STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Eateries, restaurants under fire after Kerala CM Vijayan says they 'could be source of new COVID wave'

The Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association, is now demanding specific norms from the state government regarding the operation of hotels and restaurants in the state. 

Published: 27th November 2020 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Food, Hotels, COVID

The samithi has demanded him to withdraw the comment that could have a negative effect on businesses. (Express Illustrations)

By Shainu Mohan  
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sent out a warning recently that wayside eateries and hotels could be a source of Covid-19 infection and contribute to yet another pandemic wave in the state. This has come as a huge blow to hotel and restaurant owners in the city who are struggling to get back on their feet after a long break

The Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has come out strongly against the statement made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that roadside eateries and restaurants may be a source of Covid-19 spread. The samithi has demanded him to withdraw the comment that could have a negative effect on businesses.

S S Manoj, state secretary of Samithi, said that the statement is targeting hoteliers and eateries. 

“The chief minister should withdraw this statement which is almost advising people to not visit eateries or restaurants. There are many other places where people are crowding. Banks are more vulnerable in terms of local transmission than hotels, since many bank employees have tested positive. It was the government’s decision to reopen the restaurants. It was done without proper planning. Now they expect us to enforce the norms. ‘Customer is king’ for us,” said Manoj, who is also the district president of the Samithi. He added that the government has failed to support them financially. 

“The interest-free loans they offered still remains on paper,” he added. 

Hotels demand specific operation guidelines

The Kerala Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHRA), is now demanding specific norms from the state government regarding the operation of hotels and restaurants in the state. 

G Sudheish Kumar, patron of KHRA, said that the nearly 2,500 restaurants and hotels are already struggling because of the pandemic.

“Many of them are running with bare minimum customers — just 20 to 30 per cent of the footfall they had before the pandemic. It’s impossible for us to go hard on the restrictions and risk losing customers. The government should come up with guidelines regarding the maximum number of customers to be allowed inside restaurants depending on their seating capacity,” said Sudheish, adding that everyone is responsible for ensuring that pandemic doesn’t spread further.

Increased competition adds to woes

According to Mani R, district secretary of Fast Food Owners’ Association, many who lost their jobs owing to the pandemic are turning into food businesses. 

“Many new food trucks have launched business on the Kowdiar-Kuravankonam stretch. Multiple food trucks belonging to the same owners are creating concern, as they have an unhealthy foothold in the market. We have decided not to allow this anymore. We have already warned such operators. New trucks without proper food safety registration and identity cards will also be denied permission. We will take this up with the police,” said Mani.  

K S Pradeep Kumar, state president of Street Vendors Federation said that there are around 5.5 lakh street vendors in the state. 

“What we need is an inclusive plan and more space to accommodate these vendors. This would help avoid crowding,” said Pradeep.

Health experts express concern

Research carried out by Stanford University and Northwestern University  highlighted the risk posed by eateries with regard to virus spread. As per the study, close contact exposures during dine-ins could increase the chance of infection.  Joseph Chacko, state president, Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA), seconded this finding.   

“I don’t think there needs to be fresh guidelines for eateries. They are bound to comply with the current norms which clearly mandate social distancing guidelines. Eateries must provide protective gear including gloves and masks to their employees which many are not following. They should arrange the tables and chairs to allow a minimum number of customers at a time ,” said Joseph.  

He said that the wayside eateries pose more risk and the police needs to enforce norms strictly to ensure safety. “People from other districts, travellers and drivers depend on wayside eateries where people come in close contact with each other,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp