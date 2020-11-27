MoU signed between Cusat, KAMCO

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in academic activities has been signed between Kerala Agro Machinery Corporation Ltd (KAMCO) and Cochin University of Science and Technology.

The MoU was signed by V Meera, registrar of Cusat, and Sasikumar, managing director of KAMCO, in the presence of K N Madhusoodanan, Vice-Chancellor and P G Sankaran, pro-vice-chancellor, G Madhu, George Mathew, principal, School of Engineering, and James Varghese, general manager, KAMCO.

According to the MoU, programmes of academic cooperation will be implemented between Cusat and KAMCO. The MoU takes forward a wide range of academic collaborations, including workshops for students, faculty development programmes for teachers, student awards to promote healthy competition in colleges, and an internship training opportunity for students.