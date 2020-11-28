STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Residents cry foul over Swadesh Darshan project

Road development works that started two years ago as part of the Swadesh Darshan project at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple are in a state of limbo.

Crushed stones laid on the Rajadhani road near Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple as part of the Swadesh Darshan development project | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Road development works that started two years ago as part of the Swadesh Darshan project at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple are in a state of limbo. Residents and traders are now worried about the delay and the quality of work.The project that aims to modernise the Vazhappally-Temple’s West Gate, East Gate-Transport Bhavan and Vettimurichakotta-Vazhappally stretches commenced in December 2018. The works included BMBC tarring, underground cabling of power lines and replacing the old sewage and water lines with new pipes. Footpaths with granite paving were also part of the project.      

So far, only the Vettimurichakotta-Vazhappally stretch has been tarred and the other two parts are almost nearing completion, as crushed metal was laid on them two weeks ago. Steel Industrials Kerala (SILK) is the implementing agency. Mohan Das, the temple engineer said, the tarring work was delayed by several factors, the latest being the heavy rain brought in by cyclone Nivar. “We expect the work to be done in a few days. Only tarring will be done in the first phase to facilitate smooth traffic. The concereting will be done when the works of the duct and footpath are over. This is for better finishing,” he said. 

The KSEB will lay power lines underground and the water authority will replace the pipes. Both the agencies have completed the tendering process, added the official. Meanwhile, the residents are preparing to approach the government seeking its intervention to expedite the process and ensure quality. The sewage lines of several houses were disturbed by the work, redirecting filth from a few houses towards the newly constructed ducts, said some residents.

“The newly constructed Vettimurichakotta-Vazhappally Road has dents in some places where the ducts on either side are cross linked. The contractors covered up the damage by concreting the surface, but it is only a temporary solution,” said Ashok Kumar G P, local resident and secretary of the Mithranandapuram temple.Ashok added that an engineer who was part of the project had complained to the temple management about the poor quality. “The officer had asked the management to check the quality of the ducts and conduct a weight test. But it has not happened,” he said. 

