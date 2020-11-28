Sandhya cremated 20 days after death 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 20 days after a 40-year-old woman was found dead in her residence at Neyyattinkara allegedly due to the involvement of organ trade mafia, her body was cremated on Friday. The cremation was conducted at the panchayat crematorium at Maranalloor.The body of Sandhya was handed over to relatives at the medical college hospital around 2.30 pm and the cremation was held around 4.30 pm.

The death of Sandhya had triggered a controversy after her cousin and filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan raised allegations about the involvement of organ trade mafia in the state as she had reportedly donated a part of her liver earlier.

Though he had raised suspicion, the local police registered it as an unnatural death case and allegedly did not conduct any further probe. Later, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan had to approach the High Court with a petition seeking a CBI probe and to conduct a re-post mortem. Thus, her body was kept in the morgue of medical college hospital for the past 20 days as Sanal demanded a re-post mortem alleging foul play in the death of his cousin.