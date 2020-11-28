STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sandhya cremated 20 days after death 

Though he had raised suspicion, the local police registered it as an unnatural death case and allegedly did not conduct any further probe.

Published: 28th November 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 20 days after a 40-year-old woman was found dead in her residence at Neyyattinkara allegedly due to the involvement of organ trade mafia, her body was cremated on Friday. The cremation was conducted at the panchayat crematorium at Maranalloor.The body of Sandhya was handed over to relatives at the medical college hospital around 2.30 pm and the cremation was held around 4.30 pm.

The death of Sandhya had triggered a controversy after her cousin and filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan raised allegations about the involvement of organ trade mafia in the state as she had reportedly donated a part of her liver earlier.

Though he had raised suspicion, the local police registered it as an unnatural death case and allegedly did not conduct any further probe. Later, Sanal Kumar Sasidharan had to approach the High Court with a petition seeking a CBI probe and to conduct a re-post mortem. Thus, her body was kept in the morgue of medical college hospital for the past 20 days as Sanal demanded a re-post mortem alleging foul play in the death of his cousin. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp