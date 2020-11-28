STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special voters’ list for Covid patients 

  A special certified list of voters who are Covid patients and people in quarantine will be prepared in the district from Sunday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special certified list of voters who are Covid patients and people in quarantine will be prepared in the district from Sunday. These voters can vote using postal ballots. The ballots will be delivered to the homes or quarantine centre where the patients are lodged, based on the list.
A special cell has been constituted in the collectorate to prepare the list. A list of Covid patients and people in quarantine will be prepared by the designated health officer. The list will then be sent to various returning officers in corporation, block panchayats, district panchayat, municipalities and panchayats.

They will verify the list and provide the ballot to special poll officers.The list prepared by the designated polling officer will have people who test positive or are in quarantine from November 29 to 3 pm on December 7. The people who are in the list cannot vote in a polling station even if they test negative before the voting day or finish their quarantine period.

The first certified list will be prepared and submitted to the district collector on Sunday. Following this the list will be updated every day. The ballot papers will be supplied to voters by a special polling officer, special polling assistant and a civil police officer.The voter can cast the vote on the ballot paper and seal it which can be collected either by the special polling officer or sent via post to the returning officer directly. The ballot will be handed over only after verifying the voter identity card.

