488 new Covid cases, 365 recoveries

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The daily Covid cases in the district went close to 500 after a long time with 488 new cases reported on Saturday. The active cases in the district also saw a slight rise as it went from 4,426 to 4,548. The number of recoveries was less than fresh cases after a long time with only 365 recoveries reported on the day.

Four deaths were reported on the day. Parvathy Amma, 82, from Puthukulangara, Venugopalan Nair, 75, from Manacaud, Nabeesath, 66, from Poonthura and Rajendran, 65, from Vilappilsala are the deceased.

As many as 1,935 people were newly under observation in the district on the day while a total of 28,553 people now under Covid observation with 119 of them in quarantine centres. Among the total cases, 375 were through local transmission among which 10 are health workers.