KPCC leadership unhappy over revolt of MPs

They fear the MPs’ revelations would only hamper prospects of UDF

Published: 29th November 2020 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 04:14 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress flag (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC leadership is upset with senior Congress MPs who had revolted against it on the LSG candidature issue.The leadership fears that when the political situation is conducive to the UDF, the senior MPs’ revelations before the media would only hamper the prospects of the UDF.During the high-powered political affairs committee meeting held at Indira Bhavan and later at the UDF meeting held in Kochi it was decided to have regional alliance with the local-level parties.

When K Muraleedharan had contested from Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency last year, he had the backing of RMP and Welfare Party of India. It should be recalled that when weaker candidates were fielded in Vatakara initially, the RMP leadership had come down heavily against Congress leadership citing that it was deliberately giving the victory to CPM’s P Jayarajan who was the LDF candidate. This had led the then  Vattiyoorkavu MLA K Muraleedharan to contest from Vatakara Lok Sabha seat.

Now during the course of the three-tier local body elections, the time has come for Muraleedharan to repay the regional parties his gratitude which led him to inform them of getting the Congress party symbol to RMP candidate in Kallamala division of Vatakara block panchayat in Kozhikode district. But KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran went ahead and gave the ‘Hand’ symbol to the Congress candidate much to the displeasure of the local DCC leadership and Muraleedharan which saw the latter walking out of his constituency in a huff.

Kannur MP K Sudhakaran also came out against the party leadership much to its displeasure KPCC vice-president Sooranad Rajasekharan told TNIE that it was inappropriate of the second-rung Congress leaders to lash out against the party leadership in front of television cameras. “80 per cent of the candidates were unanimously decided among the 21, 900 ward committees held across the state. Only in four wards there was widespread opposition to the candidature which saw the second-rung leaders lashing out against the party in full glare of television cameras which was unwarranted,” said Sooranad Rajasekharan.

Muraleedharan will be campaigning for the UDF candidate in Vatakara from Monday onwards where it is going to be a friendly contest between the RMP and the Congress candidate. In Kannur, the UDF’s candidates decided by the local DCC leadership in the two wards have since been approved where they have been given the Congress party symbol.

Now, the PAC and UDF meetings are most likely to be held only after the three-tier local body elections which are due on December 8, 10 and 14 in three phases.The next PAC meeting is expected to witness division in the 21-member committee with one section rallying behind Mullappally and the other one behind senior Congress MPs.

