Oommen Chandy urges LDF govt to bring back suburban rail project

For the suburban rail project, the cost would have been only Rs 1.33 lakh crore and Rs 120 crore towards land acquisition per km.

Published: 29th November 2020 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Oommen Chandy

Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former chief minister Oommen Chandy has said the Silverline Rail Project envisaged by the LDF Government is impractical where the suburban rail service mooted by the previous UDF Government should be brought back.

In a statement, Chandy said, if the LDF had gone ahead with the suburban rail project, it would have been operational by now. Chandy said the Niti Aayog had rejected the Silverline Rail project as the project estimate was Rs 65,000 crore and Rs 370 crore towards land acquisition per km.

“The LDF Government prepared its report on Silverline Rail Project without giving proper thoughts which saw the Niti Aayog rejecting it. The Railway Board, the union finance and the union environment ministries had not given green signal to the impractical project,” said Chandy.

