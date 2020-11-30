Railways revises schedule of six trains from today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Railways has revised the schedules of six trains, including Mangala, Nethravathi and Kerala Express trains, from Monday. The schedule changes are as follows:

Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin (Mangala) Daily Express Special (02617) will leave Ernakulam Junction at 1.25pm instead of 1.15pm and reach Hazrat Nizamuddin at 1.25pm instead of 1.15pm on the third day.

Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction (Mangala) Daily Express Special (02618) will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 5.40am instead of 9.15am and reach Ernakulam Junction at 7.30am instead of 10.40am on the third day.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi (Kerala) Daily Superfast Special train (02625) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 12.20pm instead of 11.15am and reach New Delhi at 1.15pm instead of 1.45pm the next third day.

New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central (Kerala) Daily Superfast Special train (02626 ) will leave New Delhi at 8.10pm instead of 11.35am and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.10pm instead of 3.15pm on the third day.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-LokmanyaTilak Terminus (Netravathi) Daily Express Special (06346) will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 9.15am instead of 9.30am and reach Lokmanya Tilak at 4.45pm the next day instead of 4.40pm.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravathi Daily Special (06345 ) will leave Lokmanyatilak Terminus at 11.40am and arrive Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6.05pm the next day instead of 6.25pm.

