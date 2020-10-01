STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
986 new Covid cases in Capital dist; Parassala MLA, wife test positive

Thirty-two health workers have also been infected, sources of infection of 110 remain unknown

Published: 01st October 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Police official tries to disperse the crowd gathered at Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram as the district reports rise in cases.

Police official tries to disperse the crowd gathered at Shanghumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram as the district reports rise in cases. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Parassala  MLA C K Hareendran and his wife tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing a random antigen test while attending a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Revealing this to the public via a social media post, the CPM leader urged anyone who might have come in contact with them to go under observation immediately, especially since he had taken part in a few inauguration ceremonies and public meetings in recent days. As the MLA had previously undergone angioplasty at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara, he will now undergo treatment here. As per the latest reports, his condition is stable. However, the source of his infection remains unknown.

Meanwhile, another 986 persons were confirmed Covid-infected in the capital district on Wednesday, 835 of whom contracted the virus locally. As many as 110 of them have no known source of infection. The district also reported six more Covid-related fatalities on the day, while as many as 379 patients recovered.Among those diagnosed with the disease, a total of 144 persons are aged above 60, and 92 below 15. Thirty-two health workers have also been infected. The number of active cases in the district now stands at 11,005.

Vasantha, 68, from Thampanoor, Murali, 55, from Pallichal, Nadaraja Sundaram, 93, from Sreekandeshwaram, Sasidharan Nair, 77, from Nedumangaud,  Abu Thahir, 68, from Vallakadavu, and Padmakumar, 49, from Peyad, are those were confirmed to have died due to Covid on Wednesday.A total of 2,714 more persons have been added to the observation list, 43 persons who needed psychological support contacted the mental health helpline, 4,139 persons in quarantine were called and offered support, while 240 calls were made to the collectorate control room.

