Corporation to increase monitoring at markets, shopping centres

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of increasing Covid cases in the city, the city corporation has deployed more health squads to monitor markets and shopping centres here. After a second lockdown which lasted till late August, the number of cases here had gone down considerably. However, soon after lifting of lockdown, the numbers steadily went up and now crowded markets are a regular sight in strict violation of Covid protocol.

“All usually busy places will be monitored, including markets and shopping complexes. No Covid restriction violations will be allowed. Strict action will be taken against such shops. From indefinite shutdown to cancellation of licence, they will be penalised,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.

The city corporation also plans to utilise the ward level committees for strict monitoring and awareness creation at ward level. The committees consist of volunteers, ASHA workers, Kudumbashree workers and other local aides. At present they monitor people in quarantine and home care. These ward committees will now work to communicate Covid protocol and its necessity to the public given that these measures are now being approached dismissively by the public, according to the civic body. The city had earlier reported many cases surrounding shopping complexes here and markets like Kumarichanda and Chalai.