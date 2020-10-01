Due date for paying chit fee extended till Dec 31

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In view of the pandemic-induced financial crisis, the government has extended the last date for paying the chit fee until December 31, 2020. The chit companies can withdraw the security deposits of chits matured only after clearing the fee due to the government. Earlier, the government gave an extension to pay dues until September 30. “As a lot of private chit companies have not been able to restart their operations fully, we have decided to extend the deadline. The chit payment by customers has also been affected due to the prevailing economic situation,” said Minister for Registration G Sudhakaran.
