General transfers of health staff put on hold due to pandemic scenario

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has put on hold the annual general staff transfer of the health and medical education departments owing to Covid. In a circular, the government said the decision was taken after considering the Covid-19 situation and the ongoing prevention and control measures. Now, transfers that meet certain specifications will only be entertained.

This means only transfers on account of serious health issues and humanitarian grounds will be mainly considered. However, the decision has not gone down well with various medical associations including the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers Association (KGMCTA). “The government decision is condemnable. Transfers will not create staff shortage or impact the containment activities as one employee will be replaced by another,” said Dr Sureshbabu, state president, KGMCTA. It also alleged that the promotion process is also on hold.