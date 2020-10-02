25 persons selected for Yuva Prathibha awards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The winners of the Kerala State Youth Commission’s Swami Vivekananda Yuva Prathibha Awards, for the years 2018 and 2019, have been announced. As many as 25 people from the fields of social work, journalism (print and electronic), art, literature, fine arts, sports (men and women), science, entrepreneurship and agriculture are the recipients. Youth clubs and ‘Yuva’ clubs, which have done exemplary work at the district and state levels, have also been selected for the award.

While individual awards carry a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a citation and memento, the best youth clubs will be given a Rs 50,000 at the state level and Rs 30,000 at the district level. The awards will be distributed by Minister E P Jayarajan at 4pm on Wednesday at the Central Stadium.