Pinarayi: Charges of FCRA violations won’t stay

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Charges of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 (FCRA) against the state government will not stand as the agreement for constructing 140 flats and a health centre at Vadakkancherry was signed between UAE Consulate General, Unitac and Sane Ventures, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Life Mission, the nodal agency of the project, has not received any foreign donation and the fund handed over to the project would not come under the ambit of the FCRA.

Hence, the FIR filed by the CBI stating that Sections 35 and 3 of the FCRA were violated would not stand in the court, he said. “The state government filed a criminal revision petition in the high court after it received legal advice to this effect. Based on the petition, the high court has issued notice to the respondents. What is wrong in the government’s stance in this issue?” the chief minister said.

Attacking the opposition, Pinarayi said that to claim that the state should not le ga l ly challenge a matter in the court is like advising not to use Constitutional protections offered to the state.

“Kerala is not Rajasthan where the Congress government has prevented the CBI from holding investigations,” he said. The state government is of the opinion that if there were any corruption in the deal, it has to be probed. That is why a Vigilance inquiry was ordered. He said that it is not acceptable to raise opposition when the state government is trying to find a legal solution to the issue.