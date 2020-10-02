Covid cases with unknown sources of infection on the rise, 9 deaths

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 856 people tested positive for Covid on Thursday. Among which 708 were infections through local transmission. 109 of them have no known source of infections. Nine deaths were also reported. The number of cases with no known source of infection continues to increase. While last week alone, 988 such cases were reported, the numbers are not going down this week either. On Monday, due to less number of tests 59 such cases were reported. On Tuesday 131 cases of no known source were reported while on Wednesday the number was 111.

The increasing number of sases is an indication of the extent of local spread in the district where movement of people has increased. Meanwhile cases surrounding establishments are also on the rise. In Attingal, a financial establishment was shut down indefinitely after a worker tested positive. A total of 29 health workers are also among confirmed cases.

The district now has 11,487 active cases. 363 recoveries were also reported. The deceased are Abraham (62) from Pallithura, Sharmila (52) from Pulluvila, Velayudha Kurup (92) from Nedumangad, Mohanan Nair (75) from Muringavilakom, Sudhakaran Das (62) from Neyyattinkara, Hasheer (45) from Chalai, Vijayakumaran (61) from Attingal and Rajan (82) from Kottoor.