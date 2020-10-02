Covid patient kills self at Thiruvananthapuram MCH

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 72-year-old woman admitted to the Covid-19 ward of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here allegedly killed herself on Thursday night. According to the MCH authorities, the woman was found hanging from the window of the KHRSWUS isolation ward. In a statement, the MCH said though the woman was rushed to the intensive care unit she was declared dead later.

The incident is said to have happened around 7.30 pm and the death was confirmed at 10pm. Hospital superintendent M S Sharmad said the woman had been examined by a team of psychologists for signs of mental stress, but didn’t find anything wrong. The body was shifted to the mortuary.