Kanal launches webinars on internet addiction 

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Internet addiction is a serious issue affecting many children around the world. With online classes in full swing now, the internet has become more accessible to students, increasing the craving for smart devices. To tackle this issue, Kanal, an organisation working for the empowerment of children through awareness, has launched the ‘Safe online tips for parents’ initiative. It focuses on providing weekly sessions for parents to identify internet addiction in children and ways to overcome it.

The programme has been functional for two months now and a free one-hour session takes place every Monday. According to Anson P D Alexander, co-founder of Kanal, they have finished around 100 counselling sessions to parents and students so far. According to Anson, parents have to be more aware of the dangers in the cyber world to guide their children better.

“The sessions primarily focus on three areas. It begins with the identification of addiction. Parents are made aware of the hazards of social media and other inappropriate websites. The next focus is to teach parents on how to use the internet safely,” says Anson.He adds that though parents are concerned about their children spending time online, the lack of proper knowledge is restricting them from acting upon it. “Over 60 per cent of parents are not even able to attend our webinars since they have no knowledge about the internet,” adds Anson.

He adds that the teachers and society also have important roles to play in safeguarding children. “Along with regular academics, students must be provided sex education to make them aware of the social construct and inculcate gender respect. They should also be given the opportunity to develop life and communication skills. Parents are being trained towards this through our programme.”

Kanal has also associated with the Women and Child Development department and UNICEF to perform a play titled ‘Uthkandapurathe Undabharani’, which shows various problems that a child faces growing up.

“The play is of the fantasy genre, meant to attract children. It is a way to encourage them to open up about their issues and receive good advice to tackle them,” says Anson.

Signs to look for

According to research, following are the symptoms of internet addiction:

1. Needs the Internet to achieve satisfaction

2. Has made unsuccessful efforts to control, cut back, or stop Internet use

4. Is restless, moody, depressed, or irritable when not online

5. Has jeopardized relationships, job, or educationa because of the Internet

6. Has lied to family members, therapist, or others to conceal internet use