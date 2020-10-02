Kazhakkoottam elevated highway: Service road construction begins

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The construction works of the service road to Kazhakkoottam as part of the elevated highway started on Wednesday. The buildings which weren’t vacated on the land acquired for the development of the national highway were demolished as part of the works. Minister Kadakampally Surendran visited the spot at 9am and gave instructions for the work.

The minister said the service road to Kazhakkoottam will be completed in a month for the use of cummuters. He bad condition of the road in Kazhakkoottam was brought to the attention of the minister and a meeting was called on Tuesday in which it was decided to demolish the buildings. Around six buildings and many walls were demolished as part of the work. Many encroachments were identified at places acquired by the government and these were also evicted.

The minister offered police protection for the demolition process and that’s why NHAI decided to go ahead with the task. The works to replace and restore the transformers and the cables have also been started.