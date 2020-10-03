Read about COVID-19 control measures in Thiruvananthapuram here

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosa has imposed Section 144 in Thiruvananthapuram district and banned congregations or public functions with more than five persons in outdoor spaces as part of the Covid control measures.

All indoor gatherings such as social, cultural, political, academic, religious or inaugural functions should limit the number of participants up to a maximum of 20, including religious prayers and funerals.

Marriages can be conducted with participation of maximum 50 persons subject to people strictly adhering to Covid protocols and social distancing norms.

Banks, including those in containment zones, will function as per Covid protocol.

Gathering of more than five persons shall be not allowed in front of any bank or shop or commercial establishments. People are directed to stay at homes and indoors as far as possible and not to come out for non-essential activities.

DIRECTIONS FOR NON-CONTAINMENT ZONES

In non-containment zones, all activities permitted as per the MHA and State Government orders are allowed, subject to the Covid-19 protocols and limited to the number of participants mentioned above.

Public transport, government institutions, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals can function as per social distancing and break the chain protocols.



DIRECTIONS FOR CONTAINMENT ZONES

Any congregation or public function (indoor and outdoor) of more than 5 persons will not be allowed, except for marriages and funerals where, upto 20 persons are permitted. Strict containment shall be enforced.

Only essential shops will be permitted like the sale of essential groceries, medicines, food items like milk, vegetables, meat, fish.

Only essential services like revenue, health, police, LSGD, electricity, sanitation and water supply will be allowed.

Strict movement restriction and perimeter control will be enforced.

The movement of persons in or out of containment zones will not be permitted except for medical emergencies and maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

Police station house officers will ensure that the containment zone is barricaded so as to regulate the movement of persons in and out of the containment zone. The officer will also ensure the perimeter control and crowd control activities.