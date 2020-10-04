1,049 new Covid patients, 78 below 15 years

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: There appears to be no letup in Covid transmission in the district, with 1,049 people testing positive for the disease on Saturday. Of these, 78 cases include those under the age of 15 while 166 belong to the 60-plus bracket. The newly-infected included 409 women and 640 men, with 836 persons contracting the disease through contact. The source of infection in 177 cases remains unknown. There were also 906 recoveries on the day.

Eight deaths -- Rajan, 47, of Nedumangad, Moosa Kunju of Kilimanoor, Valsala, 64, of Kamaleswaram, Raghunandan, 60, of Vamanapuram, Devarajan, 56, of Nelluvila, Vasanthakumari, 73, of Ambalathinkara, Bonifas Albert, 68, of Vallakadavu and Moses, 58, of Anchuthengu -- were confirmed as having occurred due to Covid. A total of 3,576 persons were placed under quarantine in the district on Saturday.