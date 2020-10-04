Section 144 imposed in Thiruvananthapuram district amid rising Covid cases

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa has imposed Section 144 in Thiruvananthapuram district and banned congregations or public functions with more than five persons in outdoor spaces, as part of the Covid-19 control measures.The number of people attending indoor gatherings -- social, cultural, political, academic, religious functions and funerals -- should not exceed 20. Attendees at weddings should not cross 50 and they should strictly adhere to Covid-19 protocols and social distancing norms.

Banks, including those in containment zones, will function as per the Covid protocol. Gathering of more than five persons will not be allowed in front of any bank or shop or commercial establishments. People are directed to stay at homes and indoors as far as possible and not to come out for non-essential activities.

Restrictions In containment zones

Any congregation or public function (indoor and outdoor) with more than five participants will not be allowed, except for marriages and funerals where, a maximum of 20 persons are permitted.

Only essential shops selling items like groceries, medicines and food items such as milk, vegetables, meat and fish, are allowed to function

Only essential services like revenue, health, police, LSGD, electricity, sanitation and water supply will be allowed.

Restrictions In non-containment zones

Any congregation or public function of more than five persons in outdoor spaces is strictly prohibited.

The number of people attending indoor gatherings -- social, cultural, political, academic, religious functions and funerals -- should not exceed 20.

Number of attendees at weddings should not cross 50 and they should strictly adhere to Covid protocols and social distancing norms.

Public transport, government institutions, commercial establishments, industries and hospitals can function as per social distancing and ‘Break the Chain’ protocols.

PSC chairman tests Covid +ve

T’Puram: PSC chairman M K Sakeer, who underwent a Covid-19 antigen test on Friday after developing a fever, has tested positive for the virus. He is currently undergoing treatment at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram. He has asked all those who have come in contact with him to enter self-quarantine.