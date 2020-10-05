1119 test positive in Thiruvananthapuram district today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the third day running, the capital district’s Covid tally breached the 1,000-mark, with the caseload on Sunday totalling 1,119. Of these, contact transmission accounted for 943 while the sources of infection in 149 cases couldn’t be established. Those infected also include 21 health workers.

Also, with eight more deaths confirmed as having occurred due to Covid-19, the total number of Covid deaths recorded in the district now stand at 255. As on Sunday, there were 12, 594 active cases. “The new cases include441 women and 678 men. Of these, 120 are under 15 years of age and 166 above the age of 60. Besides, there were 880 recoveries,” the district administration said in release.