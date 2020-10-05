STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thiruvananthapuram Government MCH releases body of wrong man to relatives

The incident was inquired by resident medical officer of the medical college Dr Mohan Roy and a preliminary report was submitted to the principal.

The entrance of Government Medical College Hospital ,B P Deepu  

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an instance of sheer negligence, the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram, released the wrong body to a family that lost a member to Covid-19. The incident, which happened on Friday, came to light after principal of the medical college Dr Sara Varghese ordered a probe into the incident.

“It turned out that instead of handing over the body of a man from Venniyoor, an unidentified body was released. The latter was brought to the hospital dead and his identity is yet to be ascertained,” read an excerpt of a statement issued by the medical college hospital.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that though the hospital committed a mistake, the son of the Venniyoor patient acknowledged to the Vizhinjam health inspector that the body was that of his father’s.

Government Medical College Hospital has been in the eye of the storm after a couple of alleged suicide cases in the Covid wards and alleged incident in which a Covid patient was ill-treated by hospital authorities, resulting in maggots wriggling on his wounds.

