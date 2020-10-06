86 arrested for violation of prohibitory orders in state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police on Monday arrested 86 people and registered 29 cases in connection with violation of prohibitory orders owing to the Covid-induced situation. Of them, 18 people have been arrested in Kozhikode Rural limits, 15 in Idukki, 14 in Malappuram, 12 in Thrissur city, 10 in Kannur, seven in Kollam city, six in Alappuzha and four in Ernakulam Rural limits.

The highest number of cases registered in Idukki with nine cases. This was followed by Kozhikode Rural limits with four cases; three in Kottayam; two each in Kollam city, Ernakulam Rural, Thrissur city, Malappuram and Kannur; and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

Furthermore, 702 persons were arrested in connection with Covid-19 protocol violations. A total of 1,809 cases were registered and 80 vehicles were impounded. The state police also identified 7,220 people who did not wear face masks. A total of six cases were also registered for quarantine violations.

Despite the rise in Covid-19 positive cases, Kollam Rural continues to have the most number of violators in the state. In the Rural limits, 638 cases were recorded, while the city limits registered 338 cases. Thiruvananthapuram Rural limits recorded 231 cases while the city registered 250 cases. Meanwhile, Kannur, Ernakulam city and Kozhikode city which also witnessed no signs of Covid-19 abating recorded less than 10 cases.

702 persons were arrested in connection with Covid-19 protocol violations.

A total of 1,809 cases were registered and 80 vehicles impounded