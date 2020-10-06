Joel risked it for the brisket

Deena Theresa By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A young Joel Rebbi would gulp down rice and beans while watching TLC (The Learning Channel) which had a host of cookery programmes. The usage of meat on the shows was appetising and succulent. Such was his love for food that Joel would sneak a piece of raw meat, enhanced with salt, into a puttu kutti, and cook the same. Years later, Joel is now a powerhouse pitmaster, adept at curing, smoking, grilling and barbecuing meat, with coutless orders flooding his Instagram handle. His masterpiece, a brisket, has a waiting period of five to six weeks!

More popularly known as @kochinfoodie on Instagram, the hero in Joel’s tryst with meat is patience. “The work is labour intensive and takes years of trials. Meat-loaded sandwiches that I saw on TLC were almost unheard of here. Hence, I wanted to focus on the same. Around this time, I noticed that the steaks here were thoroughly cooked, cutlet-sized and drenched in sauce in comparison to the enormous sizes and medium-rare steaks abroad. I decided to take that up as a challenge as well,” says the 27-year-old.

The engineering graduate was adamant to start a venture on his own, much to the chagrin of his folks. “I saw an American barbecue video and tried it myself but it flopped; the first three attempts did. Upon practice, you begin to understand the muscle of the meat and develop instincts on the tenderness you want to achieve,” explains Joel.

The process also takes time. “Pink salt imported from the US is used to cure meat. The former has a high content of nitrate which avoids bacterial growth. Curing removes water content, ensuring a flavour-packed preparation. Bacon takes seven to 10 days to cure. Ham takes about 10 to 14 days. The smoking process is also time-taking. While chicken takes five to six hours, a brisket takes 12 to 18 hours.

The longest I have spent is 20 hours to smoke a brisket,” says Joel. Where does he procure the meat from? “Local butchers are my greatest supporters. I started buying meat – tenderloins from a place in Vaduthala; they have known me ever since I was a kid. I have the liberty to show them various YouTube videos and they cut meat accordingly. Many of them provide the meat and buy the same from me after prepping,” he says.

In his journey to master how to cook like a Texan, Joel figured that secret of the same lay in cooking. “Temperature, fire and humidity have to be controlled, as the process takes place outdoors. I’ve realised that the proof of the pudding lies in the method of cooking, which none reveal,” he quips. While Kochi has been a saturated market for porotta and Al-Faham for a long time, Joel believes the food culture has begun to change.

“Kochi is the best place to start something new. I never expected to make profit from what I do; it was solely out of passion. But we even have people ordering a `1,000 Cubano sandwich, from places like Muvattupuzha, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram,” says Joel.Joel recently released a logo of his venture ‘Rebbi’s House of Barbecue’. Now that he has mastered the brisket, what’s next on his list? “A dry-aged beef.”

More of an art, less of a science

“You need to see the fire, the smoke and how the meat changes colour. The smell plays a dominant role. The meat’s softness can be felt and while the taste is obvious, the sound – the cackle of the coal and sizzle of the meat – goes a long way,” says Joel.

Where to begin?

Start with a cheap grill

Always cook outdoors

Keep all inflammable stuff away and a fire extinguisher handy