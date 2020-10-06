STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Section 144: Shopkeepers allege harassment by police

Shop owners in the city have come out against police for closing down shops arbitrarily under the guise of Covid-19 control.

Published: 06th October 2020 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shop owners in the city have come out against police for closing down shops arbitrarily under the guise of Covid-19 control. Traders body, Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES), alleged that the police have enforced lockdown-like restrictions by demanding closure of shops in many locations ever since Section 144 was declared on Saturday. 

“There is no standard time for opening and closing shops as police officers are fixing the schedule as per their discretion.  It is imposed in locations which are not even declared a containment zone,” said KVVES district secretary S S Manoj.

In Sreekaryam all shops in the junctions have to remain shut while the police in Aryankodu demand the closure of all shops by 2 pm. KVVES district president K S Radhakrishnan said it was deplorable that a few police officers were hell-bent on closing shops.

Special powers

T’Puram: The district administration on Monday issued an order vesting officials at the panchayat and municipal- level with special powers for effective Covid containment. The order issued by District Collector Navjot Khosa is aimed at strict enforcement of the restrictions imposed under Section 144. Those vested with special powers include 92 sector officers and Covid sentinels.

