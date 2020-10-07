 20-year-old arrested for stabbing DYFI leader

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nemom police arrested a 20-year-old for allegedly stabbing a DYFI leader at Naruvamoodu. DYFI Villamcodu unit joint secretary Ananthu, is currently under treatment at the Medical College Hospital here. His condition is stable. The arrested has been identified as Nidhin, a native of Pammancode. According to police, Nidhin had stabbed Ananthu on his chest around 10.30pm on Monday amid a heated argument. “Ananthu and Nidhin were involved in a motorcycle accident earlier, which had led to a series of scuffles between them. They had a similar fight on Monday as well which turned violent,” police said.