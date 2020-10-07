75 family health centres launched, more under construction

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The addition of new family health centres will help in the government’s Covid containment efforts, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after inaugurating 75 such facilities on Tuesday.As many as 75 primary health centres were converted to family health centres as part of the Aardram project and the ‘100 Days, 100 Projects’ initiative of the state government. The inauguration was done via online.

Of the 673 centres identified to be remodelled into family health centres, 461 are now operational. “In the first phase, we converted 170 primary health centres into family health centres. New posts were also created,” the chief minister said.

‘We had made great progress in Covid care. The death rate is low in here compared to other states. The health centres too play a major role in making the quality of health care excellent here. The family health centres, now under construction, will also be opened for public soon,” Pinarayi said.

Aardram project aims to bring advanced treatment facilities to local hospitals, making it tertiary treatment centres.