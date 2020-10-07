Govt all set to appoint VC of Open University

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Days after setting up an Open University named after social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, the state government is all set to appoint the varsity’s first Vice-Chancellor and other senior officials. Since the appointment of these officials is the sole prerogative of the state government, political considerations and ensuring communal balance seem to have played a decisive role in the selection process.

According to sources in the Higher Education Department, Mubarak Pasha, former director of Calicut University’s Distance Education wing is the government’s choice for the VC’s post. Mubarak is presently Head of Governance and Strategic Planning at Oman-based National University of Science and Technology. However, in the academic circles, Kerala University former Pro-Vice-Chancellor J Prabash’s name had been doing the rounds for the top post.

Prabhash, who was also the Special Officer of the Open University, played a key role in its formation. As per convention, the Special Officer is usually appointed the first Vice-Chancellor of a university. However, it is learnt that Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel preferred Mubarak for the top post.

According to a source, the fact that there is currently no Vice-Chancellor from among the Muslim community in the state did help tilt the scales in Mubarak’s favour. Sources also indicate that S V Sudheer, formerly with the University of Kerala and also a former principal of SN College, Kollam, will be the Pro-Vice-Chancellor. Dileep P N, a faculty of TKM Engineering College and also Additional Private Secretary of Jaleel, is tipped to be the new Registrar of the university. The cabinet which will meet on Wednesday is expected to approve the names of the officials and make a formal announcement.

Job-oriented courses too

Besides regular courses, the Open University will offer courses to enhance vocational skills, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said during his evening media interaction on Tuesday. He said the Open University will have regional study centres besides facilities for contact classes and online classes. Any person of any age can acquire knowledge from this institution, he said.