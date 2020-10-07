STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More police officers test Covid positive in district

In a worrying trend, the number of police officers testing positive for Covid is increasing in the district.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a worrying trend, the number of police officers testing positive for Covid is increasing in the district. On Tuesday, two assistant sub-inspectors and a woman civil police officer of Nedumnagaud police station tested positive for coronavirus. With this, seven police officers have tested positive for the viral disease in the past two days in the district. 

As many as 989 tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday in the capital district. Of this, 892 persons contracted the virus through local transmission. But 81 who tested positive have no known sources of infections. Nine deaths were also reported in the district on the day. Among those who tested positive on the day, 146 are above the age of 60, while 103 are below 15 years. Sixteen health workers are also among the confirmed cases on Tuesday.

The district now has 12,518 active cases, while 850 recovered from the disease. Navaikkulam in Navaikkulam panchayat, Chilambara and Chemboor in Aryancode grama panchayat, R R V and Choottayil in Kilimanoor panchayat, Alampotta in Neyyattinkara and Vengodu in Ilakamon panchayat have been declared as containment zones.

The deceased are Brigit, 70, from Vettukad, Sreedharan, 63, from Nemom, Anthony Morris, 64, from Valiyathura, Girija, 59, from Nellivila, Shaji, 37, from Kovalam, Tajudden, 62, from Amaravila, Sreenivasan, 71, from Chempazhanthy, Vijaya Babu, 62, from Thirumala and Shankara Subrahmanyam Iyer, 78, from Fort.

