STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

1,182 fresh Covid cases; stricter measures to be enforced

14 Covid deaths confirmed ,1,155 infected through local transmission,124 patients below
the age of 15

Published: 08th October 2020 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE, Coronavirus, Testing

People give nasal swab tests for COVID-19. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district reported its highest ever tally of fresh cases on a single day with 1,182 people newly testing positive for Covid on Wednesday alone.  Among these, 1,155 were infections through local transmission and  81 among them had no known source of infections. As many as 14 deaths were also reported.Though sectoral officers and sentinels have been deployed to manage crowds of more than five people across the district, the implementation has left much to be desired. The district administration is now looking at stricter measures in the wake of increasing cases.

Among the total patients who tested positive on the day, 185 are above the age of 60 while 124 are below the age of 15. A total of 20 health workers are also among the confirmed cases on Wednesday. The district now has 12,867 active cases. 820 recoveries were also reported.

The deceased are Mohanakumar (60) from Peringammala, Safiya Beevi (74) from Valiyathura, Xavier (90) from Valiyathura, Murukappan Achari (74) from Mullackal, Leela (59) from Vazhayila, Jainamma (66) from Poojappura, Fathima (65) from Poojappura, Manikkuttan (47) from Ottasekharamangalam, Jayan (43) from Payaneerkonam, Jagadamma (74) from Thonnaikal, Dasan Nadar (90) from Thiruvananthapuram, Kamaluddeen (70) from Puthukurichi and Ahammad Basheer (71) from Poovachal.

As on Wednesday, 3298 people are newly under observation in the district. 50 people who need psychological support called the mental health help line. 3,733 people in quarantine were called and offered mental support. 303 calls were made to the collectorate control room.

More from Thiruvananthapuram.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp