1,182 fresh Covid cases; stricter measures to be enforced

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district reported its highest ever tally of fresh cases on a single day with 1,182 people newly testing positive for Covid on Wednesday alone. Among these, 1,155 were infections through local transmission and 81 among them had no known source of infections. As many as 14 deaths were also reported.Though sectoral officers and sentinels have been deployed to manage crowds of more than five people across the district, the implementation has left much to be desired. The district administration is now looking at stricter measures in the wake of increasing cases.

Among the total patients who tested positive on the day, 185 are above the age of 60 while 124 are below the age of 15. A total of 20 health workers are also among the confirmed cases on Wednesday. The district now has 12,867 active cases. 820 recoveries were also reported.

The deceased are Mohanakumar (60) from Peringammala, Safiya Beevi (74) from Valiyathura, Xavier (90) from Valiyathura, Murukappan Achari (74) from Mullackal, Leela (59) from Vazhayila, Jainamma (66) from Poojappura, Fathima (65) from Poojappura, Manikkuttan (47) from Ottasekharamangalam, Jayan (43) from Payaneerkonam, Jagadamma (74) from Thonnaikal, Dasan Nadar (90) from Thiruvananthapuram, Kamaluddeen (70) from Puthukurichi and Ahammad Basheer (71) from Poovachal.

As on Wednesday, 3298 people are newly under observation in the district. 50 people who need psychological support called the mental health help line. 3,733 people in quarantine were called and offered mental support. 303 calls were made to the collectorate control room.