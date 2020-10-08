STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Allow Ayurvedic doctors to treat Covid patients in line with national protocol’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state relies mostly on modern medicines and practices for Covid-19 patient management. The use of ayurveda medication has been limited to prevention, mitigation and rehabilitation aspects. But with the Union Health and AYUSH ministries jointly releasing a ‘National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurveda and Yoga for the management of Covid-19’, there is a demand to implement the same in the state too.

The request is to administer Ayurveda and Yoga for prophylactic care, asymptomatic cases, mild positive cases and post-Covid complications. “The state health department should make the national protocol applicable in the state too. With the efficacy of ayurveda in Covid-19 management getting proved through the Amrutham Positive Programme, the state government should consider its expansion to treat positive cases also,” said Ayurveda Medical Association of India (AMAI) general secretary Sadath Dinakar.

Earlier, the health ministry had stated that attempts are being made in many countries to integrate traditional interventions along with standard of care. However, a war of words had broken out earlier between practitioners of modern medicine and other streams of medicine including ayurveda after the latter claimed they have been managing and treating Covid-19 patients. 

An initial study report by the ayurveda department to the government stated that of the 1 lakh people provided with medications and combinations under the Amrutham programme, only 342 had tested positive and that too with mild symptoms. 

321 violate prohibitory orders in state
T’Puram: The state police on Wednesday arrested 321 persons and registered 81 cases in connection with violations of prohibitory orders in the state. Of these, 71 people arrested are from Palakkad, 69 from Malappuram, 60 from Thrissur city, 48 from Alappuzha, 20 from Ernakulam Rural, 17 from Thrissur Rural, 14 from Kottayam, 8 from Kollam Rural, 7 each from Kollam city and Idukki.  The highest number of cases was registered at Palakkad and Malappuram with 13 cases which is followed by 12 from Alappuzha, 10 from Idukki, 9 from Ernakulam Rural, 6 from Kollam Rural, 5 each from Thrissur city and Rural, four from Kottayam, three from Kozhikode Rural and one each from Thiruvananthapuram city and Kollam city.  

