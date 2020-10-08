Charred body of man found

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fully burnt body of a 38-year-old man was found in his residence under mysterious circumstances at Pangode, near Kallara, in the district here on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Shibu. The Pangode police have registered a case in connection with the incident and have begun a probe to find out the reason for the death.

According to police, Shibu who was a habitual offender and had been involved in several criminal cases was living alone in the residence located at an isolated place. The incident came to light after some locals noticed a stray dog biting a portion of his body part on road, near his residence. When the police carried out a search at nearby locations, they found the foul smell emanating from the residence and later confirmed that the body portion was that of Shibu’s. The body was three days old.