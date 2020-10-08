Online classes begin for KAS main exam candidates

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The online training classes for the candidates appearing for the main examination of the Kerala Administrative Service (KAS) was inaugurated by Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan on Wednesday. The Speaker inaugurated the online training by taking class on the subject ‘Functions, responsibilities, privileges of state legislatures and Parliament’.

The classes were also conducted for candidates who appeared for the KAS preliminary examination. The classes can be accessed on Kerala State Youth Welfare Board’s YouTube channel ‘thewindow’.Upcoming sessions will be available on the channel from October 13. Candidates who are preparing for the KAS main examination can attend the classes by subscribing to the channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/KSYWBTheWindow. Kerala State Youth Welfare Board vice-chairman P Biju also spoke during the inaugural function.