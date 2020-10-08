Water supply to be disrupted

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Due to emergency repair works in the 72 MLD water purification plant in Aruvikkara on Friday, water supply to many places in the city will be disrupted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Observatory Hills, Nandavanam, Vanrose Junction, Ootukuzhy, Secreteriat, Gandhari Amman Kovil, Manajlikulam Road, Ayurveda College junction, Ambujavilasom Road, Pulimood, MG Road, Statue, MLA quarters, General Hospital, Vanchiyoor, Palayam, Vikas Bhavan, Police quarters, Plamoodu, Thekummodu, Mulavana, Goureeshapattom, Varambasseri, Kannammoola, Kumarapuram, Chettikunnu, Petta, Anayara, Chackai, Karikkakom, Vettucaud, Shanghumugham and Thumba will see partial disruption in water supply on the day.