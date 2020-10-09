Appointment to top posts in open varsity turns controversial

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appointment to top posts in the newly formed Sree Narayana Guru Open University has landed in a controversy. Save University Campaign Committee, a collective of education activists and academics, has petitioned Governor Arif Mohammad Khan against the appointments. According to the petition, Mubarak Pasha, who was recommended by the government to the vice-chancellor’s post, lacks the qualifications prescribed by the UGC. A VC should have 10 years’ of teaching experience as professor. But Pasha, has not been designated as a professor while in service. The petition said that Pasha was principal of a private college before joining Calicut University as director of distance education. He later left the job to join a private institution in Oman.

The Open University Ordinance prescribes an upper age limit of 60 years for appointment to the post of pro vice-chancellor. But it is pointed that S V Sudheer, who has been recommended by the government is 64 years old and has not been designated as professor.The committee also pointed out that the registrar should have administrative supervisory experience in an institution, but the present incumbent P N Dileep has no such experience.

The petition urged the Governor to reconsider the appointments that have been carried out in violation of UGC norms and Open University Ordinance.Meanwhile, sources in the government maintained that appointment of the first VC and other top officers was the state government’s sole prerogative and that UGC norms were not applicable in this case.