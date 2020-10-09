STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Appointment to top posts in open varsity turns controversial

The appointment to top posts in the newly formed Sree Narayana Guru Open University has landed in a controversy.

Published: 09th October 2020 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan unveiling the foundation stone for the museum commemorating the ‘I have no caste’ proclamation by Sree Narayana Guru (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The appointment to top posts in the newly formed Sree Narayana Guru Open University has landed in a controversy. Save University Campaign Committee, a collective of education activists and academics, has petitioned Governor Arif Mohammad Khan against the appointments. According to the petition, Mubarak Pasha, who was recommended by the government to the vice-chancellor’s post, lacks the qualifications prescribed by the UGC. A VC should have 10 years’ of teaching experience as professor. But Pasha, has not been designated as a professor while in service. The petition said that Pasha was principal of a private college before joining Calicut University as director of distance education. He later left the job to join a private institution in Oman.

The Open University Ordinance prescribes an upper age limit of 60 years for appointment to the post of pro vice-chancellor. But it is pointed that S V Sudheer, who has been recommended by the government is 64 years old and has not been designated as professor.The committee also pointed out that the registrar should have administrative supervisory experience in an institution, but the present incumbent P N Dileep has no such experience.

The petition urged the Governor to reconsider the appointments that have been carried out in violation of UGC norms and Open University Ordinance.Meanwhile, sources in the government maintained that appointment of the first VC and other top officers was the state government’s sole prerogative and that UGC norms were not applicable in this case.

More from Thiruvananthapuram.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sree Narayana Guru Open University
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp