STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Capital’s master plan remains an unplanned debacle

Even after five long years of planning, the Corporation authorities has failed to table and pass the plan. The opposition blames administrative laxity

Published: 09th October 2020 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 04:23 AM   |  A+A-

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial Thiruvananthapuram Master Plan, crucial for the systematic development of the capital city, remains an unkept promise of the LDF-led Corporation council. Even after five long years of planning, the civic authority has failed to table and pass the plan. For over a decade now, the civic body has been planning to renew the same. For now, the city is following an outdated master plan introduced in 1972.

A senior official of the State Town and Country Planning Department said that the draft master plan has been finalised but with local body elections around the corner, it is highly unlikely that the ruling front will table the draft master plan in the next council, which would be the last meeting of the incumbent council. During the previous council’s tenure, the master plan triggered widespread protest among residents and opposition party—especially those from panchayats which were integrated into the Corporation. Later, the then LDF-led ruling front scraped the draft and handed over the responsibility to the new council. 

Palayam Rajan, chairman of Town Planning Standing Committee chairman said that the draft master plan is in its final stages and the new council will be able to implement it in less than six months.

“We have been trying hard to finalise the draft. Sabha was held at every ward to collect feedback and hear out the apprehensions of residents. We finalised the draft very meticulously to ensure that there is no room for backlash. Unfortunately, the pandemic outbreak delayed the process by six months. We have ensured that the next council implements the plan with no further ado,” said Palayam Rajan. 

He added that the next council meeting will take a call on the Interim development order which will give a zonal exemption for major government projects. “The order ensureS that the government’s key development projects, especially Life Mission, get implemented right away. We have identified multiple locations for the construction of housing units under Life Mission but we require a zonal exemption for its implementation, which would be discussed in detail in the next council,” Rajan added. He hopes the opposition will not be raising any more objections.

The other side
Karamana Ajith, BJP Councillor of Thiruvananthapuram said that though the city is a prime asset of the state, the consecutive LDF-led Corporation councils have failed to come up with a comprehensive master plan to meet its growing development needs. “It is very unfortunate that the ruling front hasn’t taken any initiative yet. They are busy running around launching new projects while pending plans remain incomplete. The current ruling front has failed in protecting water bodies of the state capital, and other relevant issues faced by people,” he said.

UDF councillor and senior leader Johnson Joseph hopes the draft master plan will come up for discussion in the next council meet. “We have been told that an all-party meeting would be called to discuss the draft. The master plan has been a long-standing demand for over a decade. The administrative laxity is to be blamed,” he said. 

Dummy nan thapuram Plan
The new masterplan will contain detailed maps and survey numbers and provide more clarity on the status of the land they plan on buying. The master plan will also provide a detailed database of each building, type of road, carriageway, right of way, footpath, location of street lights etc. The plan will help coordinate the development activities and investments on huge infrastructure

What is Thiruvananthapuram Master Plan
The new masterplan will contain detailed maps and survey numbers and provide more clarity on the status of the land they plan on buying. The master plan will also provide a detailed database of each building, type of road, carriageway, right of way, footpath, location of street lights etc. The plan will help coordinate the development activities and investments on huge infrastructure projects and also help address the problems generated by such projects.

More from Thiruvananthapuram.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Master Plan
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp