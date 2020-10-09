Capital’s master plan remains an unplanned debacle

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversial Thiruvananthapuram Master Plan, crucial for the systematic development of the capital city, remains an unkept promise of the LDF-led Corporation council. Even after five long years of planning, the civic authority has failed to table and pass the plan. For over a decade now, the civic body has been planning to renew the same. For now, the city is following an outdated master plan introduced in 1972.

A senior official of the State Town and Country Planning Department said that the draft master plan has been finalised but with local body elections around the corner, it is highly unlikely that the ruling front will table the draft master plan in the next council, which would be the last meeting of the incumbent council. During the previous council’s tenure, the master plan triggered widespread protest among residents and opposition party—especially those from panchayats which were integrated into the Corporation. Later, the then LDF-led ruling front scraped the draft and handed over the responsibility to the new council.

Palayam Rajan, chairman of Town Planning Standing Committee chairman said that the draft master plan is in its final stages and the new council will be able to implement it in less than six months.

“We have been trying hard to finalise the draft. Sabha was held at every ward to collect feedback and hear out the apprehensions of residents. We finalised the draft very meticulously to ensure that there is no room for backlash. Unfortunately, the pandemic outbreak delayed the process by six months. We have ensured that the next council implements the plan with no further ado,” said Palayam Rajan.

He added that the next council meeting will take a call on the Interim development order which will give a zonal exemption for major government projects. “The order ensureS that the government’s key development projects, especially Life Mission, get implemented right away. We have identified multiple locations for the construction of housing units under Life Mission but we require a zonal exemption for its implementation, which would be discussed in detail in the next council,” Rajan added. He hopes the opposition will not be raising any more objections.

The other side

Karamana Ajith, BJP Councillor of Thiruvananthapuram said that though the city is a prime asset of the state, the consecutive LDF-led Corporation councils have failed to come up with a comprehensive master plan to meet its growing development needs. “It is very unfortunate that the ruling front hasn’t taken any initiative yet. They are busy running around launching new projects while pending plans remain incomplete. The current ruling front has failed in protecting water bodies of the state capital, and other relevant issues faced by people,” he said.

UDF councillor and senior leader Johnson Joseph hopes the draft master plan will come up for discussion in the next council meet. “We have been told that an all-party meeting would be called to discuss the draft. The master plan has been a long-standing demand for over a decade. The administrative laxity is to be blamed,” he said.

What is Thiruvananthapuram Master Plan

The new masterplan will contain detailed maps and survey numbers and provide more clarity on the status of the land they plan on buying. The master plan will also provide a detailed database of each building, type of road, carriageway, right of way, footpath, location of street lights etc. The plan will help coordinate the development activities and investments on huge infrastructure projects and also help address the problems generated by such projects.