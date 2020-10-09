STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Explosive found near Technopark

 An Excise patrolling team had a narrow escape when a suspicious packet exploded near the Technopark Phase 3 campus at Kazhakoottam on Thursday.

A view of Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram

A view of Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram| Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An Excise patrolling team had a narrow escape when a suspicious packet exploded near the Technopark Phase 3 campus at Kazhakoottam on Thursday. The incident occurred when the team led by Excise circle inspector Anilkumar was inspecting a desolate area near the Kusavamattom temple following reports that anti-socials were frequenting the place.

The Excise officials found 80 litres of illicit alcohol stored inside a discarded container. The container was left behind by a contractor who carried out road work on the campus. The team also found a packet tightly wrapped on top of a generator. “It looked like a ganja packet. We threw it to the nearby vacant spot as we were not sure of its content. The hunch proved to be life saving as the packet exploded,” Anilkumar said.  

