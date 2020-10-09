Hit and run case: Sriram’s inclusion in fact check team draws flak

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government decision to include controversial IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, the accused in the death of journalist K M Basheer in a drink drive case, in the fact check team set up by the government to prevent dissemination of fake news has invited the ire of the Congress leadership. According to the government order, Sriram has been included in the team as a health department representative. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded that the government should reverse the decision to put a tainted official at the helm of fact check team.

Currently serving as joint secretary in the health department, Sriram has been sent on deputation to the team of PR Department to identify fake news and messages. He was suspended from service last year after he was booked in the accident case. He was later reinstated in the health department where he was given responsibility of the war room which coordinates Covid-related activities. He is also in charge of the Covid First-Line Treatment Centres. Apart from Sriram, the fact check division headed by the PRD secretary, includes IT, police, cyberdome, forensic, C-DIT web and revenue officials as well as a cyber security expert.

Chennithala said it is unfortunate that Sriram has been included in the fact check team.“What is there to fact check when the chief minister himself keeps on lying? The norm of the LDF government has been to protect the accused,” said Chennithala.KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran also described Sriram’s inclusion in the team as highly deplorable.

“It was under the guise of the pandemic, Sriram was reinstated which had come under flak from health department officials for his lapse in coordinating Covid-related relief activities. The formation of fact check division shows the government’s intolerance of criticism,” said Mullappally.