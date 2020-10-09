Kerala policeman who tried to kill self dies at hospital, family allege mental harassment from senior cop

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 53-year-old police officer who tried to kill himself a week ago allegedly due to mental harassment by a senior police officer, died at the Medical College Hospital here on Friday. The deceased Radhakrishnan was the grade SI of Vilappilsala police station in the Rural limits of Thiruvananthapuram

Radhakrishnan was found hanging on a ceiling fan in the restroom of the police station on October 1 by other cops who took him into hospital immediately. However, he breathed his last on Friday morning.

The relatives of the SI alleged he was facing severe mental stress due to harassment from CI Sajimon. Earlier, Radhakrishnan's family had lodged a complaint to the higher police officers alleging that Sajimon used to harass Radhakrishnan mentally by giving him extra workload. One day, Sajimon had torn a report prepared by Radhakrishnan and threw it on his face. Radhakrishnan was facing depression due to the behaviour of CI, the family stated in the complaint.

Meanwhile, Sajimon told media that he had never acted rough on Radhakrishnan. "There were some mistakes in the report. I had corrected it and censured him on the capacity of a senior police officer. It doesn't mean I was harassing him", he said.

The body of Radhakrishnan was shifted to the morgue of medical college hospital and will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)